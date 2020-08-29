Netflix has delayed a virtual preview of the movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which stars Chadwick Boseman, following the actor's death from cancer on Friday, Deadline reports.

Adapted from an August Wilson play, the movie follows a pioneering blues singer, Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), as she deals with tensions between herself and her white management team in 1927 Chicago. In one of his final roles, Boseman plays the troubled and ambitious horn player, Levee, who dreams of leading his own band and leaving a mark on the music industry.

Netflix had planned to host a virtual event for the movie on Monday. It would have featured a first look at the film and a conversation between director George C. Wolfe and star Viola Davis. The event has been delayed, but the film is still expected to be released later this year.

"Chadwick was a superhero on screen and in life, and it's impossible to imagine working at the level he has while valiantly battling his illness. His legacy as a person and an artist will inspire millions. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Davis shared a tribute to the actor on Twitter: "Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you!