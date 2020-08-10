Do you love sci-fi series set in space but also like to have yourself a good cry now and then? Then Netflix has your new favorite show, Away.

Netflix released the trailer for this new emotional drama, in which Hilary Swank stars as Emma Green, the Commander of the first manned mission to Mars. In a trailer that already has our eyes misty, Emma gets the opportunity of a lifetime to lead this three-year mission with a team of international astronauts, but that also means she'll be away from her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most.

This new series promises some epic visuals as Emma's team, comprised of Misha (Mark Ivanir), a surly Russian, Ram (Ray Panthaki) a quick-witted second-in-command, Kwesi (Ato Essandoh), a religious botanist, and Yu (Vivian Wu), an ambitious yet reserved woman, take on the difficulties of space travel. It also appears to have all of the tender moments you'd expect from the creators of Parenthood and Friday Night Lights.

Eat your heart out, Matt Damon, Mars officially has a new group of residents.

Away premieres Friday, Sept. 4th on Netflix.

