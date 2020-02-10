Netflix dropped a major surprise on Sex Education's Instagram page this morning and announced that the show is coming back for a third season! The Insta is no mere filtered set pic, either. It's a full-on gallery tour with Alastair Petrie who plays Headmaster Groff.

Petrie walks us down the beatific halls of Moordale High pausing at exquisite oil paintings of our faves and highlights a few hints about the upcoming Season 3. Otis (Asa Butterfield) remains "an arousing wheel of brie"; Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) will continue to question whether his relationship with his former bully Adam (Connor Swindells) is a healthy one; Lily's sexuality and relationship look to be in full bloom; Jackson's (Kedar Williams-Stirling) interest in acting might be his true calling; and Jean's (Gillian Anderson) portrait is surrounded by pomegranates, a symbol of fertility that might hint at a rocky path ahead in terms of her pregnancy.



The dreamy British coming-of-age tale stars Butterfield as Otis, a late bloomer who uses insights from his mother's sex therapy practice to open an underground clinic for his sexually and romantically confused peers. While Season 1 was all about Otis finding his people and his voice, Season 2 followed the ups and downs of keeping those relationships healthy and strong. There's a long path ahead for Otis and his friends as they figure out how to be good partners and good people, and an even longer path for fans who are eagerly awaiting Season 3. But thanks to Netflix's renewal, we can at least gaze upon the idyllic vibes of these portraits in the meantime.

Sex Education Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix.