It's a good day to be an NCIS fan! CBS announced on Wednesday that all three NCIS series were being renewed for the 2020-21 television season. The flagship show will return for Season 18, while Los Angeles and New Orleans will return for Season 12 and Season 7, respectively.

The renewal news is not surprising for CBS' top and most reliable performers. They join 20 other CBS series being picked up for additional seasons, while a few of the CBS comedies — Man with a Plan, Broke, and Carol's Second Act -- didn't make the cut.

"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we're going to win the current season by 1 million viewers," said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. "Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation... and Super Bowl LV too. It's a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."

While the renewals are not a surprise, it remains to be seen when any of these shows can return to production in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. All three NCIS shows had to end their seasons prematurely due to the production shutdown and will have to shift lingering storylines into their new seasons. At least fans can now rest assured they'll find out what's next for Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his Los Angeles and New Orleans counterparts.