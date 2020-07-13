Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, will be stepping into the streaming wars this week, and when it does, it will have a nice chunk of new content in addition to beloved shows like The Office, Friday Night Lights, and Downton Abbey, and moves like Back to the Future and the Fast & Furious franchise. There's a whole slate of new star-studded original programming coming to Peacock, including series from Mike Schur and Amy Poehler, as well as a Saved By the Bell sequel. But what Peacock Originals will actually be available to watch when the streaming service arrives on Wednesday, July 15? Below, we've put together a list of all the shows and movies you'll have access to immediately when the platform launches.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Psych fans rejoice: The highly anticipated sequel to Psych: The Movie will be one of the first new things you'll be able to watch on Peacock. In the movie — which, for the record, Peacock is describing as "Hitchcockian" — Chief of Police Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is left for dead after being ambushed on the job. It's up to Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) to return to their hometown, where they're not exactly welcome, and investigate the situation.





Brave New World

Based the dystopian novel of the same name by Aldous Huxley, Brave New World is set in a society that has achieved peace at the cost of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history. When curiosity of the world outside their bubble leads the characters to the Savage Lands, they become embroiled in a violent rebellion. Demi Moore, Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Alden Ehrenreich star.





In Deep with Ryan Lochte

This documentary gives a look into the world of Olympian Ryan Lochte, years after his scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics overshadowed his swimming career.





The Capture

Callum Turner, Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, and Famke Janssen star in this thriller about a solider who returns to life as a free man after being falsely accused of murder, only to become embroiled in another controversy that turns his life upside down.





Intelligence

Set in the UK's Government Communications Headquarters,the workplace comedy centers around Jerry Bernstein ( David Schwimmer), a self-absorbed NSA agent who joins the team and promptly recruits an inept computer analyst (Nick Mohammed).





Lost Speedways

Racing driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. hosts this series that tells the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature throughout the years.





Cleopatra in Space

From Dreamworks comes this animated show that stars a teenage Cleopatra, who deals with high school, bad guys, and the pressures of teenhood after being transported 30,000 years into the future.





Curious George

You know him, you love him: Curious George returns in this children's cartoon, and he's sure to get up to all of his usual antics.





Where's Waldo?

Twelve-year-old Waldo (Joshua Rush), who is a member of a society of travelers, is sent by his mentor Wizard Whitebeard (Thomas Lennon) on international adventures so he can someday become a wizard-level wanderer, too.