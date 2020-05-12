Manifest's Season 2 finale steered the NBC drama in an exciting new direction, and now we're dying to see what happens next. For starters, Zeke's (Matt Long) miraculous recovery from the proposed death date raises valid questions about the role the Callings play in the grand scheme of things. Was his survival mere coincidence or was it his blind faith in that last Calling and the interference of a higher power that saved him?

There's also the question of whether that missing plane piece pulled from the ocean at the end of the episode is actually from Flight 828, which we saw explode on the tarmac back in Season 1. Is it the real deal? Or is it somehow tied to the plane that exploded in Ben's (Josh Dallas) dream? It's unclear how they might be connected, but that's something we look forward to being explored. Plus, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) accidentally killing the Major in an attempt to extort answers that would help her save Zeke brings a thrilling new element to the already engrossing story.

Manifest Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Manifest's biggest question right now, though, is if and when NBC will pick the series up for a third season. The network has yet to green light new episodes so we're pulling for them to do the right thing and allow this enthralling journey to continue.

Here's why NBC should renew Manifest for Season 3.

Manifesters are still invested. It's hard to ignore the fact that this show does numbers for NBC. Throughout Season 2, the series took in an average of 3.9 million viewers overall, beating out the likes of Law & Order: SVU and Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- both of which have been renewed. Admittedly, Manifest's audience isn't as large as it was in Season 1, but these sturdy numbers prove that there's still a very strong and invested fanbase tuning in each to find out what's happening with the passengers of Flight 828.

Ben's elegant cashmere sweaters deserve to be seen. Those fabulous, neutral-toned threads dazzle week after week with their understated beauty. In a time where joy is few and far in-between, we deserve nice things like more opportunities to see Ben's lovely sweaters in action.

That Jared--Michaela--Zeke love triangle is really heating up. Remember when Zeke told Jared (J.R. Ramirez) he's glad Jared will be there for Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) after he dies, and then Zeke miraculously survived the death date? Yeah, things are about to get really complicated for these three. According to showrunner Jeff Rake, Michaela will be preoccupied with figuring out where Jared fits in her life now that she's married to Zeke. But given Jared and Michaela's romantic history, Jared probably won't remain on the sidelines, which means there's plenty of drama ahead.

Things just got real with Saanvi. We can't help but feel for Saanvi, who didn't mean to kill the Major after poisoning her to extort answers that would help save Zeke. Manifest's first two seasons primarily dealt with government conspiracies and medical anomalies, but this intriguing twist to Saanvi's story adds the element of law and order into an already compelling show. The drama of Saanvi working to evade authorities coupled with questions of whether or not she can be saved from the death date after taking another life is one of the stories we're most looking forward to next season. Don't let us down NBC.

We've only scratched the surface. We're just starting to really dig into the mystery behind Flight 828's baffling disappearance and the Callings that connect the passengers of that fated fight. It would be a shame to cut the story short so early in Rake's six-year plan for the series given that there's plenty of story left to tell. With more passengers poised to drop by, a new theory about whether or not the passengers are really themselves unfolding, and lots of questions that still need answering, there's no way this engrossing series can end right now. It just can't

Manifest is currently streaming on Hulu.