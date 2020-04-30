NBC has officially put together one of the greatest comic lineups of all time for its Feeding America Comedy Festival, which will donate proceeds to the non-profit organization feeding families hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer, Billy Crystal, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, George Lopez, Howie Mandel, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Kenan Thompson, and more are set to appear in the two-hour special set to air Sunday, May 10 at 7/6c on NBC.

"There's nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families," said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of NBC's special programs, in a statement. "We're honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they're doing to make sure there is food on everyone's table."

Even more comedians — if you can think of any — are expected to confirm participation in the event in coming days. NBC also teamed up with Feeding America for the Parks and Recreation reunion special that aired Thursday, April 30 and sent viewers to donate to the organization, with NBC and sponsor partners State Farm and Subaru agreeing to match those donations.

Feeding America Comedy Special airs Sunday, May 10 at 7/6c on NBC.