NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for La Brea, Young Rock, and More

Here's when the last of NBC's fall TV roster will be released
While many networks wait until October to release many of their new and returning shows, NBC is ahead of the game. All but three series on NBC's fall 2022 lineup have already premiered, so fans didn't have to wait any longer to see new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D., or to finally watch Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. NBC also debuted The Voice, Quantum Leap, and New Amsterdam.
Still to come on NBC's premiere date schedule is La Brea, which bows Tuesday, Sept. 27. After that, there's a considerable gap before the final two shows debut: New comedy Lopez vs. Lopez from George Lopez will premiere along with Season 3 of Young Rock on Friday, Nov. 4. But if you're looking for a premiere date for Magnum P.I., which NBC rescued and renewed for two seasons after it was scrapped by CBS this spring, you're in for a bit of a wait; production on Magnum is underway, and we're unlikely to see new episodes before midseason, at the earliest.
See the complete list of NBC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea
Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock