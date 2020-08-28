The NBA playoffs will officially resume on Saturday, Aug. 29 after the NBA and its players' union reached an agreement on Friday. As part of the agreement, the league has committed to several new social justice initiatives, including using team facilities as in-person voting centers in the 2020 general election.

The decision comes after multiple NBA teams, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, went on strike Wednesday night in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In a joint statement shared on social media, National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said of the decision, "We had a candid, impassioned and productive conversation yesterday between NBA players, coaches and team governors regarding next steps to further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality."

According to the statement, the league will establish a social justice coalition with representatives from players, coaches, and governors to focus on issues like increasing access to voting, promoting civil engagement, and advocating for police and criminal justice reform. The league will also work with local election officials to convert league-owned arenas into safe voting centers for communities vulnerable to COVID-19 infections. They will also create advertising spots in each NBA playoff game that will be devoted to promoting civic engagement and raising awareness for voter access.

Joint NBA and NBPA statement: pic.twitter.com/EFp6fG9oZs — NBA (@NBA) August 28, 2020

The wildcat strike at the NBA originally began Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the court for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The Florida-based team refused to accept a forfeit victory. Shortly thereafter, members of Major League Baseball, the WNBA, and tennis pro Naomi Osaka decided not to play in their respective games and matches in solidarity with the Bucks.