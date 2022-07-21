Seventeen years ago, National Treasure became a global phenomenon. Viewers around the world watched as Nicholas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates solved clue after clue to locate a hidden national treasure. In 2007, the adventure saga continued with the sequel film National Treasure: Book of Secrets. And though we haven't heard about Ben in a while, an original series that builds upon the National Treasure movie franchise is coming to Disney+ soon.
The Disney+ NationalTreasure series follows a new group of treasure hunters. Mira Nair will direct the project, and Jon Turteltaub, the director of the two original movies, returns to executive produce. They will be joined by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, who co-wrote the screenplays of the NationalTreasure films.
Not much has been revealed about the Disney+ series, but TV Guide is gathering all the information we know so far including the official title and the cast.
Official Title
On July 6, Collider reported that the official title of the Disney+ series will be National Treasure: Edge of History.
Teaser Trailer
Cast
Lisette Alexis leads the series as Jess, described by Disney+ as a "brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family." The show will follow Jess as she searches for a Pan-American treasure. Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Billie, who is a "badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert," according to Deadline.Deadline also reported that Lyndon Smith will be playing FBI Agent Ross and Zuri Reed will be playing Jess' best friend Tasha. Jordan Rodrigues joins the cast as Ethan, another one of Jess' best friends, and Antonio Cipriano will star as Oren, who Deadline described as a "lovable but self-obsessed goofball." Jake Austin Walker is set to play Liam, a musician who comes from a family of treasure hunters.
It was announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Harvey Keitel will join the series, reprising his role of Peter Sandusky from the films. Earlier this year, Disney+ announced that Justin Bartha is set to return as Riley Poole, Ben's best friend.
First Look
In March, Disney+ dropped a first look image of the new National Treasure series. The photo features Rodrigues, Alexis, Reed, and Cipriano.
Release Date
No release date has been announced yet for National Treasure: Edge of History. But the original National Treasure films can be streamed on Disney+.