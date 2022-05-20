Ready to cut the cord? For National Streaming Day, Philo's making it a little easier to drop cable with this limited-time deal for new subscribers.

Now through Memorial Day weekend, you can get your first month of Philo for just $15/mo., or $10 off its regular price, with promo code STREAM. After your first month, the subscription price jumps back up to $25/mo. However, since there's no long-term contract, you can cancel it afterwards, or just keep streaming. If you want live TV and on-demand streaming, then this incredible deal is for you.

But act fast, this promo code expires on May 31.

Philo offers more than 60 cable networks -- such as AMC, BET, Comedy Central, IFC, A&E, MTV, TLC, Animal Planet, Cooking Channel, AccuWeather, Logo, and much more -- that you can stream just about anywhere with just about any device. There's even an on-demand library that contains more than 60,000 titles (just look for the VOD tag on show profiles), as well as three simultaneous streams and unlimited DVR storage space.

Not bad for just $15/mo. for the first month.