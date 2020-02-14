You can't have a Penny Dreadful series without a prophecy. TV Guide has an exclusive new teaser for Showtime's upcoming drama Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and it sets the stage for a devastating clash that might be preordained.

"There is a prophecy," Santa Muerte (Lorenza Izzo) says in the teaser. "A time will come when nation will battle nation, when race will devour race until not a soul is left."

That prediction shouldn't feel too far off for characters living on the volatile cusp of World War II. City of Angels, premiering April 26 on Showtime, is set in 1938 Los Angeles, where existing tensions are inflamed by supernatural forces like Magda (Natalie Dormer), a powerful demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses. She'll face off against her sister, Santa Muerte, the Angel of Holy Death.

Billed as a "spiritual descendent" of the original Showtime series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels kicks off with a grisly murder that pulls Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) into the middle of the social and political upheaval of the era. Freeways threaten to displace the local Mexican-American community, spies in the Third Reich infiltrate the government, and radio evangelism is on the rise.

Rory Kinnear, Kerry Bishé, Michael Gladis, Johnathan Nieves, and Jessica Garza also star. The recurring cast includes Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethan Peck, and Dominic Sherwood.

City of Angels is created, written, and executive produced by Penny Dreadful creator John Logan. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, as do Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris. Paco Cabezas is set to direct multiple episodes.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c on Showtime.