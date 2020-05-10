Celebrities, they're just like us: They celebrate their moms! This Mother's Day, stars took to social media to pay tribute to the maternal figures in their lives. It was purely wholesome content during a time where, well, we kind of need purely wholesome content.
For a lot of moms, celeb and not-so-famous, this Mother's Day had more significance and resonance than others, since many couldn't be with their moms and had to celebrate virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. That meant this ordinarily special day meant even more, causing everybody to cherish their mamas a little more and hold their own little ones a little tighter.
But as these Hollywood pros know all too well, the show must go on, and Mother's Day 2020 was no exception.
From Mindy Kaling sharing a rare photo of her daughter to Zoë Kravitz honoring her lookalike mom, Lisa Bonet, here's how our favorite stars have been sending love to their mothers and mothers all over the world.
Reese Witherspoon
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!:cherry_blossom:The best part of my day is when I talk to my mom. Her wisdom, her smile, her gracious laughing at my dumb jokes.:joy_cat:Everyday is better when I see her face. I can't wait to hug her again! It's one thing I miss the most. For those of you who can, hug your Mom today! :cherry_blossom::blossom::hibiscus:
Reese Witherspoon posted a sweet photo of her and her mom while acknowledging the hardships of social distancing.
Ariana Grande
Any Arianators knows that Joan Grande is an icon, and Ariana Grande used Mother's Day as an excuse to show send some extra love her mom's way.
Mindy Kaling
View this post on Instagram
Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It's nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom. If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I'd love to hear! #MothersDay
Mindy Kaling shared a rare photo of her daughter, Katherine, while remembering her own late mother.
Zoë Kravitz
Who doesn't love a reminder that Zoë Kravitz is the spitting image of her extremely cool mom, Lisa Bonet?
Mandy Moore
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother's Day to my sweet mama (and stepmom and mother-in-law) and all the moms/mother figures in our lives. Sending so much love to those who have lots their moms or are estranged or are struggling to become one. Thank you for all you are and do and here's hoping you're being properly celebrated and appreciated near and far!! Xoxo
Mandy Moore posted photos of all the mothers in her life and acknowledged those who aren't able to be with their moms, too.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra posted a cute video in honor of both hers and her husband, Nick Jonas', moms.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid, who recently announced her own pregnancy, posted a sweet throwback with her mom, Yolanda.
Jennifer Lopez
Alongside some pretty adorable photos of her and her kids, Jennifer Lopez sent a shout out to the moms of the world.
Gabrielle Union
View this post on Instagram
Sending love and appreciation to everyone that mothers others. No matter the route, the journey, the title, we thank you and recognize you today and everyday. To everyone who is feeling pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone. You are never alone. Love and light good people.
"To everyone who is feeling pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone," Gabrielle Union wrote alongside a picture of her and her daughter, Kaavia.
Rachel Bloom
New mom Rachel Bloom shared a sweet photo of her and her daughter, alongside a disbelieving caption: "My body made her bones. What the f---."