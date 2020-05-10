Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Celebrities, they're just like us: They celebrate their moms! This Mother's Day, stars took to social media to pay tribute to the maternal figures in their lives. It was purely wholesome content during a time where, well, we kind of need purely wholesome content.

For a lot of moms, celeb and not-so-famous, this Mother's Day had more significance and resonance than others, since many couldn't be with their moms and had to celebrate virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. That meant this ordinarily special day meant even more, causing everybody to cherish their mamas a little more and hold their own little ones a little tighter.

But as these Hollywood pros know all too well, the show must go on, and Mother's Day 2020 was no exception.

From Mindy Kaling sharing a rare photo of her daughter to Zoë Kravitz honoring her lookalike mom, Lisa Bonet, here's how our favorite stars have been sending love to their mothers and mothers all over the world.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon posted a sweet photo of her and her mom while acknowledging the hardships of social distancing.

Ariana Grande

Any Arianators knows that Joan Grande is an icon, and Ariana Grande used Mother's Day as an excuse to show send some extra love her mom's way.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling shared a rare photo of her daughter, Katherine, while remembering her own late mother.

Zoë Kravitz

Who doesn't love a reminder that Zoë Kravitz is the spitting image of her extremely cool mom, Lisa Bonet?

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore posted photos of all the mothers in her life and acknowledged those who aren't able to be with their moms, too.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra posted a cute video in honor of both hers and her husband, Nick Jonas', moms.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, who recently announced her own pregnancy, posted a sweet throwback with her mom, Yolanda.

Jennifer Lopez

Alongside some pretty adorable photos of her and her kids, Jennifer Lopez sent a shout out to the moms of the world.

Gabrielle Union

"To everyone who is feeling pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone," Gabrielle Union wrote alongside a picture of her and her daughter, Kaavia.

Rachel Bloom

New mom Rachel Bloom shared a sweet photo of her and her daughter, alongside a disbelieving caption: "My body made her bones. What the f---."

Kerry Washington

KERRY WASHINGTON