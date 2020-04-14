TV Guide here with an update on your favorite Motherland: Fort Salem ship. They are still the absolute best witchy couple of all time, and yes, we're even more conflicted about it than usual.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, Syclla (Amalia Holm) and Raelle (Taylor Hickson) exchange gifts that in any other world would be creepy and unromantic — a bird's skull and a palm engraving aren't exactly things you can get at Tiffany's — but in witch world, they're basically the equivalent of diamond rings. Scylla's "gift" in particular is something we're keeping an eye on though.

We can't forget that Scylla's motives here aren't exactly pure, and she's willing to go to drastic lengths to protect her secret connection to the Spree. Even if she has fallen truly in love with Raelle, a link like the one she just created between them could be a bad thing further down the road. For now, we'll just hope she only uses it to send sweet loves notes to her girlfriend.

Motherland: Fort Salem airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Freeform.