This Sunday morning, the early-bird will be trying to get a win, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays welcome Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers to the Rogers Centre for an American League showdown. Sunday's game will be Game 7 of their season series, with Toronto leading the series 2-1 at the time of this posting.

NBC Sports will be handling broadcasting duties with Jason Benetti calling play-by-play and analysts Dan Petry

(Tigers analyst) and Pat Tabler (Blue Jays analyst) joining him to call all of the action on the field. Each week, Benetti will be joined by a local analyst from each team on the field.

You can find out how to watch Tigers at Blue Jays without cable, below.

When to Watch Tigers at Blue Jays

Date: Sunday, July 31

Time: 12:05 PM ET

Channel: Peacock

How to Stream Tigers at Blue Jays

Sunday's game between the Tigers and Blue Jays will stream exclusively on Peacock.

For 18 consecutive Sundays, an MLB Sunday Leadoff game will stream on Peacock, making it the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day. Peacock will be the exclusive home of the MLB Sunday Leadoff postgame and pre-game shows. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to today's game, live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

