This Sunday morning, All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL in home runs heading into the All-Star break with 29, and the Phillies welcome All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs to Citizens Bank Park for a big-time MLB Sunday Leadoff matchup.

NBC Sports will be handling broadcasting duties with Jason Benetti calling play-by-play and analysts John Kruk (Phillies) and Ryan Sweeney (Cubs) joining him in the booth. Each week, Benetti will be joined by a local analyst from each team on the field.

You can find out how to watch Cubs at Phillies without cable, below.

When to Watch Cubs at Phillies

Date: Sunday, July 24

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Peacock

How to Stream Cubs at Phillies

Sunday's game between the Cubs and Phillies will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the Cubs at Phillies on Peacock

For 18 consecutive Sundays, an MLB Sunday Leadoff game will stream on Peacock, making it the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day. Peacock will be the exclusive home of the MLB Sunday Leadoff postgame and pre-game shows. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to today's game, live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

