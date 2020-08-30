If you thought Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" days were over, you were quite wrong. At Sunday's 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, the pop star performed her new single "Midnight Sky" and, after experimenting with some dizzying red and blue lighting, brought along a prop that's sure to remind fans of her most memorable music video. Only this time, it was a disco ball that she swung around on instead of, ya know, an actual wrecking ball.

That portion of her performance was clearly a nod to her iconic 2013 video, which won the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year and forever cemented her as a fearless performer.

Cyrus is known for creating unforgettable moments at any given VMA show, and, no matter how different the 2020 show was, her status as a standout of the night is completely in keeping with tradition.

PHOTOS: The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards