The Good Fight and Mamma Mia! cinematic universes merged on Sunday night when Meryl Streep teamed up with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald to sing "Ladies Who Lunch" in honor of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. It was the most ambitious crossover in history.

The boozy, powerful, cathartic, thrilling, instantly iconic performance took place as part of Sunday's Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Celebration, which brought together some of Broadway's biggest names in celebration of the legendary composer and lyricist. The livestream got off to a rocky — and honestly very entertaining — start thanks to some technical difficulties, but as every actor with an iPad knows, the show must go on. And everyone who stayed up past their bedtime for the delayed event was richly rewarded when Christine Baranski appeared late in the evening and poured herself a big ol' glass of wine. It was, as the kids say, a mood.

Baranski was joined by her Mamma Mia! co-star Meryl Streep and her The Good Fight co-star Audra McDonald for a spirited take on the Company show-stopper "Ladies Who Lunch" (which Patti LuPone would be singing eight times a week on Broadway right now if life were different). The ladies belted out the lyrics in their fluffliest bathrobes while pouring drinks and generously supplying theater kids across the country with raw material for memes. Check it out at 1:58:40 in the livestream video below.

The performance also had fans of The Good Fight (who, statistically, are probably also mostly theater kids) calling for Streep to guest star on the legal drama. Here's hoping the Kings are on it.

Contractually speaking, Meryl is actually on The Good Fight now — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) April 27, 2020

We The Undersigned Demand A Meryl Streep Guest Spot On The Good Fight — whitney pastorek needs a job (@whittlz) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep Guest Spot On Good Fight When https://t.co/ORjBkrnriq — Jack O'Keeffe 🍥 (@JackOakLeaf) April 27, 2020

Weird way to tease Meryl Streep's surprise arc on The Good Fight, but all promo is good promo — Chris Heller (@c_heller) April 27, 2020



The Good Fight airs Thursdays on CBS All Access.