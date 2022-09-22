Meet Mehcad Brooks' Detective Shaw in This Law & Order Season 22 Premiere Sneak Peek

There's a new detective on Law & Order, and while he is eager to get in with the team, it's going to be a rough first day on the job. TV Guide has an exclusive first look at Mehcad Brooks' character Detective Jalen Shaw's first call with Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan). Brooks joins Law & Order in its 22nd season, replacing Anthony Anderson who departed the revival after its first season back on the air.

In the short clip, we learn that Shaw is new to the homicide division of the NYPD after spending the last five years in narcotics. He volunteers to take the lead in telling a middle-aged woman that her niece was found dead so that he can get the experience. Of course, no one should expect delivering that kind of bad news to go well, but it goes worse than you can imagine. Mariel Marchenko, the aunt in question, is stunned to find out that her niece is murdered. "This is on you! You let this happen!" she exclaims after slapping Shaw across the face. Cosgrove then decides to take the lead, but it looks like the investigation into Mariel's niece's murder just got a lot more interesting.

We wonder if Shaw had getting slapped on his notification call Bingo card.

Law & Order premieres Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10/9c on NBC as part of a historic three-part Law & Order crossover event. The episodes will be available to watch the next day on Peacock.