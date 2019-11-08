Mayans M.C. ended its second season in typical Sutterverse fashion. There was plenty of death, fractured familial bonds, and a cliffhanger that potentially set up the biggest gang war Mayans M.C. or Sons of Anarchy has ever seen.

But what will happen in Season 3? How will EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) deal with the fallout from the final shocking moment? We're a ways off from knowing concrete details, but we do have some tidbits of information. Here's everything we know about Season 3 of Mayans M.C.:

It will premiere in Fall 2020. Just one day before the Season 2 finale, FX renewed Mayans M.C. for a third season. It wasn't much of a surprise given that it's one of FX's highest-rated shows, and the Season 3 announced expected premiere date — Fall 2020 — isn't a surprise either. It's always been a fall show. We'll go a step further and predict that it will debut in early September, as the first two seasons both did.

Co-creator Kurt Sutter will not be involved. Kurt Sutter, who also created Sons of Anarchy, was fired from the show following complaints about "abrasive" and "unprofessional" on-set behavior. Elgin James, who created Mayans with Sutter, will take over as sole showrunner.

Most of the cast will be back. You can bet your butt that almost all of the cast of Season 2 will return in Season 3, but we know who won't be there: the characters who died. Unless they appear in a flashback, Dita (Ada Maris) and Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) won't be seen, as they were killed toward the end of the season.

We'll find out which SAMCRO member was gunned down by the Mayans in the final scene. When Bishop (Michael Irby) had his crew run up to a Vatos Malditos party for a surprise massacre, there was one person there who they weren't counting on killing: a member of SAMCRO. The identity of the victim was purposefully obscured by a tricky camera angle, but according to an Entertainment Weekly interview with Clayton Cardenas (who plays Angel), the scene was shot in different ways, with one showing the SAMCRO member's face. Cardenas said it could be Happy or it could be Chibs, but as UPROXX points out, Jacob Vargas, who plays SAMCRO's Montez, has a credit in the episode on IMDB despite not actually appearing in it. Cardenas says whoever the SAMCRO member was, he was probably doing a shady deal behind the backs of the Mayans. Was Montez doing the Mayans and SAMCRO dirty?

But what does the death of the SAMCRO member mean for Season 3? War? Maybe! Probably.

Angel might not be the father of Adelita's baby. Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) called Angel and told him the kid was his after they performed a DNA test, but we learned a long time ago not to trust Lincoln. Cardenas even has reservations about Angel being the father, telling EW, "Is he though? I wouldn't put it past Potter to mess with him."

Mayans M.C. returns in fall 2020 on FX.