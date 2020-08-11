It's a good news day for comedy fans! When word of Joe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential running partner was announced, Maya Rudolph happened to be recording an Emmy nominee panel with Entertainment Weekly. Asked what she thought of the VP choice of Harris, Rudolph responded, "It's spicy." Rudolph is Emmy-nominated for her impression of Harris as seen on Saturday Night Live.

Rudolph also said she loves to return to SNL when she can, explaining, "I love going to the show any excuse I can get...I just didn't really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there's anyone who can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there. It's my favorite place to play."

The multi-talented Rudolph (she also voices characters on animated shows Bless the Harts and Big Mouth) is already an SNL all-star, and we cannot wait to see what she does in a Vice Presidential debate sketch with Beck Bennett as Mike Pence. The joke potential is endless. She already has our vote.