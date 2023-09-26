Marvel and Star Wars Disney+ 4K Blu-rays Would Make Great Gifts This Holiday

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the current media landscape, TV shows and movies made for streaming services frequently never end up on physical media--see, for example, any recent Netflix series. Or, before now, any Marvel or Star Wars series on Disney+. Most streaming content lives only on the service it was made for, until they decide to remove it for tax reasons and then you're just out of luck.

But Disney, for one, has decided to change its tune in 2023. This fall, we've got four seasons of televisions that currently are only available on Disney+ getting a physical home video release. First up is Season 1 of Loki, which just launched on September 26, followed by WandaVision in November and the first two seasons of The Mandalorian in December.

These are serious home video releases, featuring 4K options, a full slate of new extra features, and some rather slick packaging--they all come in steelbook cases, no matter where you buy them from.

We don't yet know what all will be included in most of these sets, but Loki has deleted scenes and a gag reel, in addition to some behind-the-scenes featurettes. You should expect a similar slate of bonuses, at minimum, for the WandaVision and The Mandalorian collections as well.

These releases are pretty highly anticipated, so it may be wise to jump on these preorders sooner than later if you're interested.

Loki Season 1 Loki Season 1 landed on 4K Blu-ray on September 26, and it's a few bucks cheaper at Amazon and Walmart ($45) than it is at Best Buy ($50)--at least for the time being. $45 at Amazon $45 at Walmart $50 at Best Buy

WandaVision WandaVision comes in both a 4K and a standard Blu-ray edition (both are steelbooks), and they hit shelves, or your mailbox, on November 28. The regular Blu-ray edition is $40, and the 4K version will cost you a bit more depending on where you buy it. $46 at Amazon $46 at Walmart $50 at Best Buy

The Mandalorian Season 1 Out December 12, the first season of The Mandalorian comes in both 4K and standard Blu-ray versions, as well as an exclusive collector's edition at Best Buy. The standard Blu-ray is $40, the regular 4K release is $46, and Best Buy has it for $50. $46 at Amazon $46 at Walmart $50 at Best Buy

The Mandalorian Season 2 The regular 4K steelbook for The Mandalorian Season 2 will run you $45 at Walmart and Amazon, with the price a little higher for Best Buy's exclusive collector's edition. If you don't quite need all those pixels, you can save a few bucks by grabbing the standard Blu-ray for $40. $45 at Walmart $45 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

