Manifest Season 4 Cast Plays Wrong Answers Only: How Does the Series End? Where Do The Callings Come From?

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the end of Manifest Season 4 Part 1. Read at your own risk!]

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is here, and we're finally starting to get some answers about what exactly happened to Flight 828 and its passengers. But plenty of mysteries remain after Netflix dropped the 10 episodes on Nov. 4. As we wait for Manifest Season 4 Part 2 to come, TV Guide asked the cast some of our burning questions — but accepted wrong answers only.

Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Matt Long, Parveen Kaur, and more stars spoke to us about where The Callings came from, what storm Flight 828 flew into, and what's kept in the basement of the 828 Registry. The cast also gave their wrong answers about the volcano that keeps appearing in the Callings is — though by the end of Manifest Season 4 Part 1, we might have the answer to that one. The volcano has been a sign to the Lifeboaters that the Death Date doesn't just apply to Flight 828's passengers. Instead, it's the Death Date for — we can't believe it either — everyone in the world.

The Manifest cast also gave wrong answers for how the series ends. "It ends with Jared proposing to Zeke and them running off to Jamaica together," Ramirez says. There is now zero chance of this happening — given the devastating sacrifice Zeke made at the end of Season 4 Part 1. He gave his life to save Cal (Ty Doran), and the fate of humanity now rests on the young Stone's shoulders.

Watch the full video here.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is available to stream.