Manifest Season 4 Cast on How They'd Want to Spend the Day Before the Death Date

The Manifesters play Would You Rather
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the end of Manifest Season 4 Part 1. Read at your own risk!]
Of all the reveals in Manifest Season 4 Part 1, this may have been the most drastic one: the Death Date is not just the Death Date for the passengers on Flight 828, but it's the Death Date for all of humanity. So while the Lifeboaters have been giving their all to try to save themselves and their fellow passengers, they now have the rest of the world to think about.
A serious task is ahead of the Stones and their friends, but we decided to play a fun game with the Manifest cast. Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Matt Long, Parveen Kaur, Ty Doran, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, and Daryl Edwards made their picks between characters for different Manifest-related scenarios. We of course had to ask: Who would they rather spend their last day before their Death Date with, Michaela or Zeke?
"I'm going to say Zeke because he has empathy," said Angelina portrayer Taylor said. "Maybe he could help share how I feel for other people through him, before we're gone forever," she explained. "When words don't suffice, Zeke comes into play." Edwards, who stars as Vance, feels differently. "The reason I say Michaela is because she has a way of helping you find whatever is positive," he said. "I also think that she would give you a really good hug."
The cast also shared who they would rather have plan their Jamaica vacation itinerary, who they would rather share a Calling with, who they would rather sit between in the middle seat and more. Watch the video here.
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is available to stream.