Like the Emmys, the VMAs, the BET Awards, and essentially every other previously scheduled live event that hasn't simply been canceled, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual this year.

Even with coronavirus conditions improving in New York, large gatherings like concerts and parades remain prohibited. This isn't the first time Macy's has been forced to reimagine an event in the age of COVID-19, with this year's Fourth of July fireworks having been replaced by a week of small, five-minute fireworks demonstrations across the five boroughs rather than the usual one night only event.

"Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this November," the department store said in a statement, promising more details at a later time.

Per The Wrap, in his daily coronavirus press briefing, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the change-up, saying, "It will not be the same parade we're used to. It will be a different kind of event. They're reinventing the event for this moment in history, and you'll be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online — not a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day." De Blasio added that he has hopes for the parade to go on as usual in 2021. "We'll keep going forward and then next year, again, I look forward to things coming back in all their greatness so we can enjoy them together in person again," he said.

The #MacysParade is a New York City staple.



For decades we’ve celebrated the holiday season with viewers worldwide, and this year will be no different!



Working closely with @Macys, we’ve planned a safe and creative event worthy of this holiday tradition. pic.twitter.com/ap0Rm3cC4I — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 14, 2020

It's not yet known how the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs on NBC and is always marked by balloons, floats, and live performances, is planning on adapting the event. Does this mean you'll get the opportunity to Zoom with the SpongeBob balloon, or even Santa Claus himself? Only time will tell.