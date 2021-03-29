Lucifer Season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Spoilers, Casting, and More

Sign in to customize your TV listings
We finally have a premiere date!
It feels like we've been waiting an eternity for the second half of Lucifer Season 5, which ended on a major midseason finale cliffhanger that left us wanting more. If you've been sending up a few quick prayers that Lucifer returns soon for Part 2, we have good news! The second-to-last season is officially set to return in May.
The midseason finale saw Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) duke it out with their brother Michael, only for God (Dennis Haysbert) to finally show up after five seasons of ghosting his kids in order to break up the fight. And heaven help us, that's actually where they left us!
Right now, we know plenty of details about the back half of Season 5, even if we don't know how the whole God situation will pan out. Read on to find out everything we know about Season 5 Part 2.
It premieres in May. Netflix has announced that Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 premieres on Friday, May 28. The second half of the season will consist of eight episodes.
It's not the final season. Season 5 was supposed to be the end of the series, but for the second time,Lucifer got itself un-canceled. The sixth and actual final season began filming directly after production wrapped on the final episodes of Season 5.
There will be a musical episode. A full-blown musical episode will kick off the second half of Season 5. Entertainment Weekly reports the musical episode will be the ninth episode of the season, titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam." Unlike the noir episode in the first half of the season, which featured musical performances, this episode will take on an actual musical format. The first sneak peek of the episode was revealed at DC Fandome in September.
Aimee Garcia also gave a sneak peek at the dance rehearsal for the musical episode via Instagram.
We've already got info on guest stars. Entertainment Weekly reports that '80s pop star Debbie Gibson will guest star in the musical episode as Shelly Bitner, a controlling helicopter mom. And yeah, she will be singing!
Plus, Matthew Bohrer will appear in Season 5 Part 2 as a new character, Donovan Glover. Supernatural's Rob Benedict will appear as a mercenary. Merrin Dungey (Alias) will play a no-nonsense cop who unexpectedly bonds with Amenadiel. Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) will play a detective from Dan's past who forms a quick connection with Ella after he joins the LAPD. And Brianna Hildebrand (Trinkets) will play Rory, an angsty, rebellious angel who's looking to follow in Lucifer's footsteps.
Eve (Inbar Lavi) will be back. Though she wasn't in the first half of Season 5, Entertainment Weekly reports that Lavi will appear as Eve in the fifth season, and she'll reunite with the demon whose heart she broke, Maze (Lesley Ann-Brandt).
Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.