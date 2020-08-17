It's officially summer: Love Island USA is almost back for Season 2, and there's a whole new group of singles looking for love. CBS has officially unveiled the first 11 Islanders you can expect to meet at the beginning of the season, with additional Islanders set to be introduced as the season goes on. As you'd probably expect, this new group has plenty of "self-proclaimed flirts," and four separate people whose astrological sign is Gemini. If that sounds like a perfect storm to you, you'd be right.

CBS recently announced the premiere date, revealing that the new season will begin on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c, with new episodes airing every weeknight at 9/8c. The reality show was originally supposed to return in May, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the series faced some production changes to adapt in accordance with CDC guidelines.

While host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will both return, the location has shifted. Instead of the usual Fijian villa, Season 2 will be filmed at Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel The Cromwell in Las Vegas. Cast, crew, and hotel staff will be quarantined in "bubbles," and prior to production, everyone will be tested. There will also be regular testing throughout the season in addition to daily symptoms screenings.

Click through the gallery below to meet the new cast members coming to Love Island USA Season 2.

PHOTOS: Meet the New Singles of the Love Island USA Season 2 Cast