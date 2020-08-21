Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been sentenced for their roles in 2019's college admissions scandal. On Friday, Massachusetts Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ruled that Loughlin will serve two months in prison. Giannulli has been sentenced to five months in prison.

Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 amid a crackdown on a nationwide college cheating scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, which also involved dozens of others — including Desperate Housewives' Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to her charges and went to jail for two weeks in 2019.

The Fuller House star and her spouse were accused of paying $500,000 to fraudster Rick Singer to get their two daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team, despite their lack of participation in the sport. Federal prosecutors alleged that the couple enlisted Singer's services twice and that they staged photographs of their daughters to support their bid to join the school's athletic team. Loughlin and Giannulli were each formally charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

Loughlin, who was fired from her Hallmark series When Calls the Heart for her participation in the scam, and her husband initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, in May 2020, both Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to plead guilty to the charges against them after reaching a deal with the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

The sentences for both Loughlin and Giannulli matched the attorney's sentencing recommendation. In addition to jail time, Loughlin has been sentenced to two years of supervised release, a fine of $150,000, and 100 hours of community service; meanwhile, Giannulli will also serve two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $250,000, and serve 250 hours of community service.