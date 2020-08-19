Bess Starts to Give Her Mother a Chance in This Heartwarming Little Voice Finale Sneak Peek

Little Voice is wrapping up its first season on Apple TV+ and after a rough few episodes, it looks like Bess (Brittany O'Grady) will be getting some balance back -- at least with her family. TV Guide has an exclusive clip from the Season 1 finale that showcases Bess and her brother Louie (Kevin Valdez) getting a heartwarming moment with their estranged mother, Mary (Katrina Lenk).

"In this scene, Bess's mother has come back into her and her brother Louie's life and they are beginning to feel like a family again in her father's absence," executive producer Jessie Nelson explains.

As Nelson mentions in the sneak peek, Bess' dad has been missing ever since she discovered him living on the street in the penultimate episode and didn't show up to Louie's replacement birthday party. As distressing as that is, having Mary back after she abandoned her kids for still unknown reasons seems to bring some semblance of normalcy back to Bess' and Louie's lives. By the looks of the scene above, Mary is trying to pick up where she left off with her children, singing musicals together. Will this be enough to make up for the pain she caused?

The season finale of Little Voice premieres Thursday, Aug. 21 on Apple TV+.