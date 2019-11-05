The Real Housewives have been known to deliver some iconic lines, but everyone knows that Disney villains were the original masters of sass. You'd be surprised how many of those animated bad guys said some truly petty things. The cast of The Little Mermaid Live! certainly was when TV Guide made them play a game of Who Said It: Disney Villain or a Real Housewife?

Auli'i Cravalho, who will play Ariel in the live musical event, doesn't have cable but she was able to use some great deductive reasoning to figure out most of the answers. Her co-star Shaggy was admittedly less successful when it came to differentiating between the two.

Honestly, the best part of the video is watching Cravalho squeal or squeak depending on the answer. She might really be a live-action Disney character.

The Little Mermaid Live! premieres Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8/7c on ABC.