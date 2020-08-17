When Leverage was first canceled back in 2012, we thought we would never recover. Now, our broken little hearts are finally starting to mend because we're officially getting a Leverage revival series! Back in April, Amazon's free streaming service IMDB TV ordered a 13-episode revival season of Leverage, and we've been not-so-patiently waiting for it ever since. Though we thought COVID-19 shutdowns would keep this series locked in limbo forever, we're actually well on our way to getting new episodes of our favorite reformed rule breakers.

Here's everything we know so far about the Leverage revival.

There is no premiere date yet. Unfortunately, IMDB TV has not given any indication when this series will debut, but most likely, we'll have to wait until at least 2021 to see the new season.

The creators and most of the original cast will return. Creators John Rogers and Chris Downey will return to helm the series, and many of the original cast members have also signed on as series regulars. Beth Riesgraf will be back as Parker, Gina Bellman will reprise her role as Sophie Devereaux, and Christian Kane will also be back as Eliot Spencer. Don't worry Hardison fans, Aldis Hodge is also returning, but he is only listed as a recurring character due to other commitments.

Timothy Hutton will not return. Though Hutton starred as team leader Nathan Ford in the original series, he will not reprise that role in the revival. Presumably, his absence is due to the rape allegations leveled against him earlier this year.

Noah Wyle will star as the new lead of the series. Not much is known about Wyle's new character, but Rogers did respond to a fan question about what kind of character he'd be playing with a single word: "Conflicted."

The first table read has already happened. The stars and creators of Leverage reunited at the beginning of August for the first table read of the revival series and merrily posted photos together to get us all salivating. John Rogers announced the table read on Twitter, writing, "EP 1 table read today. Completely surreal, everybody's right back in the voices."

The new series will have a different motivation. Dean Devlin told Deadline when the revival was first announced that the major change for this new series is that it's more of a redemption story than one of revenge. "While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends," Devlin said. "I could not be more excited and fired up about returning to the world of Hitter, Hacker, Grifter, Thief!!"

Sophie is going to make us cry. At the first table read, Rogers tweeted that we are not ready for the performance Gina Bellman is about to deliver. "You're not ready for the heat @Ginabellman brings, people. She pulled off the 'I'm not sure this speech works I have to trust Gina' moment and made the room tear up. So good to be working with actors who started off great 12 years ago and have only gotten better."