If you're always feeling a little nostalgic for the '90s, allow the Supermarket Sweep trailer to take you back. ABC's revival of the classic game show, which premieres on Oct. 18, is hosted by Leslie Jones, who, if the trailer is anything to go by, brings the necessary high energy to a delightfully silly game about people trying to win money for going grocery shopping. There's a lot of fun chaos happening, including sprinting up and down aisles, dancing, and even one contestant who asks Jones to autograph his skin. As Jones puts it, "If you are a fan of people running around like they're possessed, you are in the right place."

If that's not enough excitement for you, Supermarket Sweep is also kicking off a tour with an enormous 18-foot branded shopping cart that could very well make a stop at your local grocery store. While the cart is there, shoppers will be surprised with shopping bags containing gift cards of up to $100 to help cover the cost of their bill. You'll be able to find more details on the show's Facebook page this week. The cart will be hitting six cities across the U.S, and you can check out the full list below:

Saturday, Oct. 3: Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 4: New York

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Washington, D.C.

Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 12: Houston

Saturday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles

Sunday, Oct. 18: Los Angeles

Supermarket Sweep is also going old school with its themed takeover of Valpak's October mailer, and recipients will get the chance to play along to see if they're one of the winners of a $100 check. Fans can also enter Valpak's sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000, which you can get more details about here.

Supermarket Sweep premieres on ABC on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8/7c.