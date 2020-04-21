If you're not already on the DC's Legends of Tomorrow bandwagon, you're doing something wrong. Five seasons in and the CW's most underappreciated show is still having the time of its life. Mixing outlandish sci-fi fantasy with nerdy pop culture and historical references while anchoring its characters in relatable issues, this uniquely fun series goes places other shows wouldn't dare dream of. But beneath that wacky exterior lies a beautiful superhero show with heart. That depth was on full display in Tuesday's episode, titled, "Zari, Not Zari," when renegade Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) was forced to confront her sister, who threatened the lives of her newfound family.

The hour found Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie and Sara (Caity Lotz) in Vancouver, British Columbia in search of the Loom of Fate, which was presumed to have been hidden somewhere on the set of Supernatural. This crossover-of-sorts offered up the perfect opportunity to drop some key references to the occult series, like Sara declaring Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) her hall pass, the appearance of Baby, and the Legends using Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's weapons to take on the crew, who'd been turned into zombies, and Charlie's super-powered sister. The episode marked a turning point for Charlie, who finally declared herself a Legend and helped the Waverider crew defeat her goddess of a sister.

But the episode wasn't without heartbreak. Before Charlie sent her sister straight to the Temporal Zone, the powerful god killed Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and left the Legends in emotional turmoil. A rejuvenated Zari (Tala Ashe) returned from her spiritual journey inside the totem to find him dead on the floor. Determined to bring her brother back via the Loom of Fate, Zari vowed to help Constantine search for the powerful device. Meanwhile, Charlie, who'd been trying to avoid finding the Loom, must now aid her crew in finding it. But that also means taking on the immediate threat of her powerful remaining sisters. Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who plays Charlie, opened up to TV Guide about Charlie's big turning point and what lies ahead for the Legends.

Matt Ryan, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Caity Lotz, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW

What was it like to film this episode knowing that you were visiting the Supernatural in a crossover of sorts?

Maisie Richardson-Sellers: It was really cool. We love easter eggs. We love any kind of quirky playing around with reality so that made it a lot more fun. We actually filmed the whole zombie face-off scene on Halloween, so that was entertaining. Zombies have been a recurring theme for the Legends, and there's the prosthetics and the makeup that everyone does. Everyone goes full-out, whatever their zombie is, and it's just so great to be walking around and seeing people with limbs hanging off and half their faces missing with blood gushing out their mouth. It just really brings home the silliness of the show, but in a very sort of real, gritty way as well.

There were some emotional twists as well, with Charlie's friends being killed by her sister. How do you think those losses will affect her moving forward?

Richardson-Sellers: It's huge because her bandmates were the only people apart from the Legends who she truly connected with since she left her sisters, and she feels that incredible sense of guilt--the fact that they've died because of her family. But even more so at the end of the episode when Behrad dies as well. [He] was literally, in this new reality, her best friend. He was the Zari for her that we saw in Season 4. So it's a lot of responsibility that she's now feeling on her shoulders, and a lot of questioning of why is this happening, and how can I stop this from happening? And can she be strong enough and hold it together in order to save history?

We saw that Zari was really determined to find a way to bring him back by finding the Loom. How do you think that will affect her relationship with Charlie, who feels guilty about her sister's role in murdering Zari's brother?

Richardson-Sellers: She's come to an interesting crossroads whereby she's been the one who tried to avoid finding the Loom and tried to think of every reason why they shouldn't. But because mortal people who are closer and closer to them are dying, she realizes[she] might have to throw [herself] into the battle with them. In hearing Zari mention it, Constantine chasing it as well, Sara realizing it might be the only hope they have as well, Charlie decides to put everything into this. So she says, "Right, if we're going to do this, let's do this properly." And she has to put any of her own fears and any of her own sort of trepidations aside in order to unite with the team to face her own family.

There's a moment where she says to her sister, "I am a Legend," essentially declaring herself a member of this Waverider family. So what was that like for you to have her fully be a part of this team now?

Richardson-Sellers: She's taken two seasons to fully own the title, to fully feel part of the team. And in doing so, she's letting go of the family ties that have been haunting her for so long. So it's a huge moment of relief and of acceptance for her and I'm really proud of her. I'm really proud that she manages to stand up to her greatest fear, which is her sisters, these manipulative people who have controlled every aspect of her life ever since she was created. And she's also a mortal while they are still immortal, so she knows that at any moment she could die. The threat is very real for the first time in her life. But she still decides, no matter what, I'm going to take this risk because this is who I am, and I need to stay true to myself. And I think that changes her forever.

Where do you see her going from here? What's next for Charlie?

Richardson-Sellers: Next is trying to fix this. That is the priority for everyone now. But she's now approaching it in a new way, knowing that she is part of a united team. Even though she's still scared, and even though she still is the only one who really truly knows the power of her sisters, both mentally and physically, she thinks that there's hope. By the end of this episode, she decides that we have to do this, there's no other alternative and we have to find the hope. She starts being the glue that pulls the team together.

That's definitely a turnaround from when we first met her as this rebellious person who didn't want to be a part of anyone's team.

Richardson-Sellers: From doing everything she could to create havoc to being the one who's sort of the bearer of the future. She knows that, literally, the future of the world depends on how we handle the situation. If the Loom gets in the wrong hands, then reality will change forever.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW



What are you excited to explore in the remaining episodes of this season?

Richardson-Sellers: Whenever there is such a great risk that puts everyone to the test, then we start seeing the cracks... the less likable character traits of certain people coming out and how does everyone deal with that? How do they battle to stay united as a team and as a family? And I think, within this fantastical world of magical creatures and huge problems, every time that we as a show bring it back to family and bring it back to humans, those are the moments that I think are the most poignant and that really keep the show grounded and real and relatable.

I think the relationship between Rory and his daughter is a really interesting one that grows a lot as the season goes on. And so, that's definitely something which is a really cool thing to see happening because it changes through the years. You're seeing Rory being vulnerable for the first time, and be confused and unsure, and how everyone bands together to help him. And his daughter is awesome so they get to know her well, and she's this sort of kickass, fearless, troublemaking child. So that's a really, really fun family they're now going to explore.

Do you think we'll see any new Legends join the Waverider?

Richardson-Sellers: We definitely see some potential Legends, but I don't think in the time of such stress that they're all under, there's not really room to fit in any new members on the team. But there's definitely a few potentials which are interesting and unexpected. And also, perhaps an old Legend as well.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the CW.