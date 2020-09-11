Earlier this year, Legacies Season 2 ended with an unplanned but surprisingly effective season finale, that left fans with quite the cliffhanger. We've been eagerly awaiting the day Season 3 premieres to answer all our burning questions, but we might be waiting for the day longer than expected, due to COVID-19 shutdowns on most TV productions.

That won't stop us from searching for any and all spoilers we can for Season 3, though, so TV Guide has been scouring the internet for clues about what's in store. Here's everything we know so far about the third season of Legacies, including when we can expect it and which guest stars we should (and shouldn't) expect!

It will premiere in January 2021. The CW president Mark Pedowitz announced that the network's typical slate of fall shows will be pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 production shutdowns. "The CW will start its new season in January 2021, when we will launch our regular primetime schedule," Pedowitz said. That means we'll have to wait until 2021 for Legacies' return.

Production is still on hold. Production on Legacies Season 2 was shut down in March, much like on many other series and films. With Season 3 set to premiere in early 2021, production is expected to resume later this year, but as of now, there are no guarantees. If restrictions on filming continue to delay production, there's even a chance the estimated 2021 premiere date could get pushed back. That being said, the cast started getting news about storylines for Season 3 in August, which is an encouraging first step in getting this show back on the road.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

There are several storylines still up in the air. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Landon's (Aria Shahghasemi) fates were left in limbo when Season 2 wrapped up after Episode 16. Hope was locked in a sleeping spell after being turned into stone in Josie's (Kaylee Bryant) mindscape, while Landon got stabbed with the golden arrow and, as expected, didn't resurrect — meaning he might be dead for real. There was also the small matter of the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) stealing all that dark magic from Josie. Wherever he is, he's about as powered up as he's ever been, which can't be a good thing for the super squad.

The musical episode is probably still happening. We were all jazzed for the Season 2 musical episode, which was supposed to be a tribute to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, according to executive producer Brett Matthews. Unfortunately, that musical was supposed to take place in the 19th episode of Season 2 and production got shut down before the episode could be filmed. Luckily, showrunner Julie Plec seems committed to getting this episode filmed since she tweeted, "If we don't eventually complete and air the musical episode I will (metaphorically, not literally) die. So I think we'll be fine."

Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) won't be showing up. Though we've held out hope (pun totally intended) that we'd one day see Hope's dearly departed dad show up on Legacies — be it via the therapy crystal, a flashback, or even as an actual ghost — it seems like we should cross that one off our wishlist for good. Joseph Morgan recently told TV Guide that we'll never see Klaus on his daughter's spin-off series because it would feel forced, and in his mind, that story has ended. We'll just have to hold out for Caroline (Candice King) instead!

Legacies Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.