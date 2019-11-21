Legacies has been beating this Hope Mikaelson amnesia drum for a while now, but in Thursday's episode, "That's Nothing I Had to Remember," we finally got some resolution on that front! And yes, it created 10 times more drama than the amnesia ever did, but whatever, we like ourselves a plot twist.

First and foremost, the lovely Riley Voelkel reprised her role as Freya Mikaelson from The Originals, and she ended up being integral to a plot development we've been waiting on for what feels like forever! After six straight episodes of back and forth when it came to everyone's lost memories of Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) the super squad finally regained their memories of the forlorn tribrid!

Upon traveling to New Orleans for some witchy help, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) wrestled with how to reverse-engineer the samurai sword's spell to bring everyone's memories back, she also wrestled with whether or not she should. After all, her relationship with Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) was only just finding its footing, and if he remembered Hope — the girl he'd loved for an entire year — well, that could have ended her fledgling romance before it ever really began. Ultimately though, after seeing Freya and the hole Hope had left in their family — plus a tearful call to her mom, Caroline Forbes (Candice King) — Josie realized she had to fix everyone's memories, regardless of how much it hurt her personally.

Naturally, though everyone was relieved to know who Hope was again, there was no group hug at the end of the day. Landon felt absolutely betrayed that she hadn't come back to him when she first got back, choosing to let him think she was a stranger instead. No amount of self-sacrificing explanations is going to wash away that betrayal. As for Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), remembering Hope made it clear just how he felt about her, prompting him to cut all ties with her for the sake of his relationship with Landon.

Poor Hope got everyone she loved back only to find herself all alone again. Thank goodness Aunt Freya also got her memories back and booked it straight to Mystic Falls to hug the hell out of her niece. After all that emotional turmoil, we really needed that.

Other juicy revelations:

- Mayor Matt Donovan... Mayor?! Doesn't he know Mystic Falls mayors die like every other week?

- Hope had a crush on Josie! Let's talk about that forever

- Freya and Keelin (Christina Moses) named their son Nik after Klaus (Joseph Morgan), and all is right with the world

- Landon has the exact correct opinion of Ewoks

- Sebastian was part of the Roanoke colony — bless our history-loving hearts!

- Caroline was definitely drawing on past experiences with telling people the hard truth

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

