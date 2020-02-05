Who's ready for a Gemini family reunion? This time complete with flavored vodka!

While most of last week's episode of Legacies focused on an evil version of Cupid, don't think we've forgotten that Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), and Alaric (Matthew Davis) are currently trapped in Kai Parker's (Chris Wood) prison world. Even more troubling, there may be countless other expelled Salvatore School students roaming around, hungry for revenge after Alaric banished them there.

Sounds like the perfect setting for a reintroduction! In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Lizzie and Josie's evil uncle, Kai Parker, returns in all his sarcastic glory, though he doesn't seem as intent on murdering the Saltzman twins as he was back on The Vampire Diaries. Has his second exile to a prison world actually made him less psychotic? Not likely.

Whatever the case, Josie is taking no chances with Kai, all too aware of the fact that she's finally come face to face with the man who murdered her biological mother. Considering Josie seems fated for a dark turn, we're actually a little more nervous for Kai in this situation. If he messes with dark Josie, he's the one that might end up needing a drink!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

