[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Legacies, read at your own risk!]

Did Legacies just go full-on Vampire Diaries on us and killed off like... three beloved characters in one episode?! We've known something hinky was going on with Raf (Peyton Alex Smith) for a while now, but even when we realized the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) was involved, we never guessed it could be this bad!

After tracing his steps back to a pool of blood, Raf and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) used a spell to find out who it belonged to, assuming Raf had gone full wolf on some innocent soul. Lo and behold, the blood actually belonged to Raf.

The memories he'd been suppressing finally came back at that point, and he remembered that the Necromancer ambushed and killed him on the way back from visiting his dad. He then raised Raf from the dead, turning him into another zombie slave. As if that "death" wasn't bad enough, he then, under the Necromancer's orders, killed Landon with the golden arrow — the one weapon that could kill him for real.

That's potentially two characters down, and we're not even done yet!

Dark Josie's (Kaylee Bryant) plans to force Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) into an early merge made the super squad jump through some major magical hoops to keep both girls alive. Lizzie ended up losing the merge, but Hope tied her life to Landon's (who she presumed was immortal thanks to his phoenix abilities), so Lizzie resurrected along with him. Now that Landon is lying dead on the pier, killed by the one weapon that won't let him resurrect, does that mean Lizzie is toast as well? We can't handle this kind of stress right now!

The chance that all three of these characters are truly dead and gone is minimal, but we're officially worried about them. At this stage, we're most concerned about Raf. He's literally got no heartbeat, no free will, and no clear path back to life. If the gang doesn't come up with a plan to fix him, they may have to kill him for real.

All of this stress is compounded by the realization that production on Season 2 of Legacies has halted due to concerns over the coronavirus, meaning we could be in for a major cliffhanger if the next episode (the final one they'd completed according to showrunner Julie Plec) ends up being an accidental Season 2 finale.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.