[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Legacies, read at your own risk!]

Legacies just gave us an epic fairytale adventure, but it's hardly the happily ever after we were looking for amid the confusion about the future of Season 2. With episodes on hold while production is shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, this fantastical episode and all its cliffhangers have left us in an unexpected lurch.

Thanks to her clever Plan B while Dark Josie's (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) merged, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) ended up stuck in Josie's head, searching through her subconscious for "good Josie." Said subconscious just so happened to be a fairytale realm where Josie had disguised herself as a sexist pig — no literally, a sexist pig — in order to hide from Dark Josie.

Hope eventually managed to help Josie realize that she'd equated power with evilness for so long (because being more powerful than Lizzie would mean she'd end up killing her sister in the merge), that she'd created a false narrative for herself that gave Dark Josie her control. By breaking out of this shame spiral, Josie was able to reclaim her power and lock Dark Josie away, but it came at a price. Dark Josie turned Hope to stone in the fairytale mental-scape, and when Josie woke up, Hope did not.

Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) didn't fare much better, since the gold arrow seems to have killed him for real. As expected, he didn't resurrect this time, even after the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) made a deal to bring him back to life. If even the master of death can't overcome this one, Landon might be gone for good! To make matters worse, we're going to have to wait much longer than anticipated for answers about Hope and Landon's fates.

Earlier this month, production on Legacies shut down due to concerns over the coronavirus. Tonight's episode will be the final episode of Legacies to air this spring, but the current plan is for Legacies to return to finish out its current season once production resumes later this year. The problem is, we don't yet know when it will be safe for the cast and crew to return to filming, which makes it hard to come up with an accurate timeline for when the rest of Season 2 could air. At this point, we'll have to wait until summer — or possibly even fall — for new episodes and answers to all our burning questions.