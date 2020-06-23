By now you've probably heard that our society's answer to vigilante superheroes — TikTok users and K-pop fans — claimed partial responsibility for the lower-than-expected turnout at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night. Using the power of the internet, they reportedly spread around a link sent out by the Trump campaign to register for free tickets to the event, urging their friends and followers to claim spots at the rally with no intention of actually going. Their plan appeared to work, as thousands of seats did end up empty, despite the campaign's sizable public expectations, and now the late-night hosts are joining the chorus of people praising their pranking skills.

On Monday night, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Fallon all took time out of their at-home shows to offer up salutes to the pranksters. "Like most of Trump's sentences, it didn't exactly go as planned," Noah said of the rally.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Noah, who's been dedicating many of his recent episodes of The Daily Show toward discussing the Black Lives Matter movement, had a well-earned laugh over the rally. "Nothing's worse than when you throw a party and most of the guests don't show up," Noah said, before waving off the Trump campaign's claims that the lack of turnout was due to protesters blocking the entrance. Addressing the work of Gen Z, Noah said, "That is hilarious. Getting foiled by a bunch of meddling kids. I mean, that means Trump is basically a Scooby-Doo villain now. Well, at least Scooby-Doo villains wear masks. And I'm proud of these teens."





The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

After kicking off his Late Show segment by trying out his own version of TikTok dances, Colbert called the rally "a Beyoncé concert of just the dads who are dropping their daughters off" and clearly enjoyed reading the reports of the shocked reactions Trump and his team had to the low turnout. He issued his sincerest thanks to the TikTok users and K-pop fans, and even held up the classic finger heart gesture to them.





The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Over at The Tonight Show, Fallon was also impressed by the work of the most internet-savvy among us, saying, "There hasn't been a coordinated social media effort like this since they changed Sonic the Hedgehog's teeth." He also did the painstaking effort of trying to analyze every line of Trump's speech before abandoning it as a lost cause, and Fallon condemned Trump's claim that he's been encouraging slowing down testing for COVID-19. "Hey, if Trump wants fewer people showing up for tests, he should just hold his next rally at a testing site," Fallon quipped.