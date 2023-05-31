Last Chance to get 15% off all Charcuterie Boards from Boarderie

Boarderie's Diletto cheese and charcuterie board Boarderie

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Got a party coming up and need some delicious and high quality finger foods--say, for example, a board with an array of meats, cheeses, nuts, crackers and breads--on a fairly tight schedule? Enter Boarderie, the online Charcuterie board store that delivers its made-to-order boards with free overnight shipping to anywhere in the USA. And for a limited time you can get 15% off any Boarderie order sitewide when you use code MEM15 at checkout. Today, May 31, is the last day to take advantage of this offer, so you'll have to hurry.

Boarderie has a pretty wide variety of charcuterie boards to choose from, both in terms of ingredients and sizes. Need a board for 10 people who don't eat meat? They've got one for that. Trying to swap out a birthday cake for a charcuterie alternative? They can handle that, too--and the candles are included. Or maybe you just like buying things that have been endorsed by Oprah? Then you'll want the Arte board, which made Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2022.

Boarderie's free overnight shipping comes via UPS or Fedex, and the charcuterie boards are shipped in special refrigerated packaging that will keep your board cool for the trip. The discount does not apply to gift card purchases.