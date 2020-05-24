Twenty years ago, Kerr Smith made history as one half of the first kiss between two men on a prime-time drama. The iconic moment took place during Dawson's Creek's Season 3 finale. Though Jack McPhee (Smith) had come out of the closet a season prior, it was a long and arduous journey before the young teen shared his first kiss with a boy he liked. The early part of Jack's coming out story focused on the tribulations of being gay in a small town and in a conservative family, but in the Season 3 finale, Jack drove to see his estranged love, played by Adam Kaufman, at his college campus and kissed him, making a statement that he wasn't afraid to be himself anymore.

"I remember that episode like yesterday," Smith told TV Guide during a recent visit to the Riverdale set, where the actor plays Principal Honey. "It was a big deal. Back then, it wasn't just a big deal for the show — it was really a big deal everywhere. I was nervous. Adam Kaufman was nervous. I think Josh Jackson came to set that day, and he wasn't even working, which was highly unusual. I am very proud of what we did back then. I can't believe it's been 20 years."

Despite his apprehension at the time about how the scene would be received, Smith said he committed because he was optimistic about what the gay kiss scene would mean — and what it could do for people moving forward.

"[Executive producer] Greg Berlanti, [creator] Kevin Williamson, and myself, we all knew what we were doing would hopefully make an impact on society and just get people to accept other people for who they are," Smith said. "Who cares what their sexual preference is? Who cares what religion we are? It doesn't matter, we're just all one, one being."

In the two decades since that groundbreaking kiss, LGBTQ representation on television has made big strides. Now, Smith plays the principal on a high school drama that features at least four queer characters. He said he's proud to see the progress that's been made.

"Cut to 20 years later, and we're here on Riverdale, and you have several gay characters," Smith said. "It shows how far we've come. It wasn't a big deal, yet to me [back then], it was the biggest deal in the world. I am very happy about how we've all changed."

So are we, Kerr.

Dawson's Creek is now available to stream on Hulu. All four seasons of Riverdale are streaming on Netflix.