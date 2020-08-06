If you were already excited about Disney+'s The Proud Family revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, get ready for even more great news. TV Guide has learned that Keke Palmer is joining the cast of the anticipated animated series.

Palmer is set to play a 14-year-old activist named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins who "relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum." Per the show's official description, she is "extremely mature for her age and will not hesitate to shut anyone down with her blunt honesty and wisdom. The adopted daughter of mixed-race parents, Maya is new to town, and initially disassociates herself from Penny and her crew because she is skeptical about what she perceives to be the superficiality of social cliques. However, Penny eventually gains her hard-earned respect and the two become good friends."

Palmer joined the cast Thursday for a virtual reunion ahead of the upcoming series, which you can check out in the above video.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder comes from The Proud Family creator Bruce W. Smith and showrunner Ralph Farquhar, who are reteaming with executive producer Calvin Brown Jr. to bring the Prouds back to the small screen. The story will pick up with Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her madcap family made up of parents Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Trudy (Paula Jai Parker ), twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, grandmother Suga Mama (Jo Marie Payton), and Suga Mama's four-legged sidekick Puff.

Penny's loyal crew made up of Dijonay Jones (Karen Malina White), LaCienega Boulevardez (Alisa Reyes), and Zoey Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye) will also return, along with Cedric the Entertainer's showboating Uncle Bobby Proud.

The first two seasons of The Proud Family are currently streaming on Disney+.