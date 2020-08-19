Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan Will Return As Judges for American Idol Season 19

Good news, American Idol fans: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan aren't going anywhere. ABC announced that Perry, Richie, and Bryan will be returning as judges, along with Ryan Seacrest as host, for the upcoming Season 19 (and fourth season on ABC) of the singing competition show. We can only hope this means Perry will have the opportunity to deliver another iconic "Did you just say wig?" moment.

"Katy, Lionel, and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent," executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane said in a statement. "Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season."

Last season, Idol was forced — as many shows were — to accommodate for the unique circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, leading the series to make the decision to go virtual for the final performances. The top 20 contestants all performed from their homes for the remainder of the season, and in the finale, Just Sam, the 21-year-old singer from New York, was crowned the winner.

It's not yet known how this season will look, or when it will premiere, but auditions are currently being held remotely all over the country.

American Idol originally ran from 2002-2016 on Fox. The competition show was revived by ABC in 2018 with Seacrest returning to his original position as the host.