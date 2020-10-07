To say the 2020 election has been a circus would be seriously insulting to most circuses, but that's the only word that really fits this year's chaotic display of democracy. And the shenanigans continued during the first vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.

Moderated by USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, this debate had far less shouting and interruptions than last week's presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but that's about where the good news ends. Between time disparities, petty arguments, and the fly that spent a whole question just chilling in Mike Pence's hair, it sure was a night for the history books.

Because no one makes hilarious commentary on political dumpster fires quite like Twitter can, TV Guide grabbed all the best tweets and reactions to the vice presidential debate and compiled them here to give you a few giggles.

Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debates: Everything You Need to Know

I'm really worried that Kamala will be aggressive in a way people can't quite put their finger on but somehow don't like. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) October 7, 2020

Kamala Harris really nails that ‘per my last email’ smile #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/Eei8pc10Nf — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 8, 2020

Arrange your life so no one ever looks at you the way Kamala Harris is looking at Mike Pence when he talks. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) October 8, 2020

Moderator: We need to move on.

Pence: I’d like to go back [to 1950]. #fixedit #VPDebate — Keahu Kahuanui (@KeahuKahuanui) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris looks like she's having fun.

Mike Pence looks like he's having Conjunctivitis.#VPDebate — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 8, 2020

The look your mama gives you when she knows you're telling her a lie and she lets you finish your story. #Debate2020 pic.twitter.com/LHhglppOMQ — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) October 8, 2020

“Vice President Pence, as the leader of the coronavirus task force, why is the death toll two and a half times the rate of Canada?” pic.twitter.com/zVRNYtmi4i — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 8, 2020

Live look at the notes Kamala keeps scribbling at the podium.... #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/jfynrQ0ttx — Patrice Callender (@patricec) October 8, 2020

Kamala is my mother when I was 15 and told her the houseparty I was going to def wasn’t gonna have booze — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) October 8, 2020

maya rudolph walking into snl’s office asking for a raise right away so she can carry snl on her back for the next four years pic.twitter.com/26oJjo7sdB — yuh (@stanpreslincoln) October 8, 2020

kamala: do you know what a bounty is?



pence: a quicker picker upper? — jarvis johnson (@jarvis) October 8, 2020

THERE HAS BEEN A FLY ON MIKE PENCE'S HEAD FOR LIKE 2 MINUTES IM CRYINGGGG pic.twitter.com/3jBJ0gdlnw — sofie halili (OF top 0.48%) (@literallysofie) October 8, 2020

That fly is Mike Pence’s only black friend pic.twitter.com/bxWuZM3qT7 — Subhah (@Subhah) October 8, 2020

There is a fly making a home on Mike Pence HEEAAAADDDD — Jonathan Daviss (@JDaviss28) October 8, 2020