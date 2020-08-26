I hope you're close to finishing up whatever Netflix show you're currently binge-watching because the streaming service has just released the trailer for its new musical series Julie and the Phantoms, and it's bound to be your next obsession.

Debuting on Thursday, Sept. 10 and based on the Brazilian series of the same name, the show follows Julie (Madison Reyes), a teen who lost her passion for music after her mom died, but who suddenly finds herself inspired to sing and write music once more after meeting a trio of ghostly musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) in her mom's old music studio. The trio of ghosts — Luke (Gillespie), Alex (Joyner), and Reggie (Shada) — were part of a band known as Sunset Curve, which was on the verge of making it big before they died in 1995 after eating some bad hot dogs (hey, it could happen to anyone). Now they can only appear to the rest of the world while playing music with Julie — she claims they're holograms, since saying they're ghosts would probably be a bit weird — so while they help her find her voice once more, she helps them find purpose in the afterlife.

If the series feels a bit like something you'd see on the Disney Channel in the mid-to-late 2000s, it's probably because it hails from executive producer Kenny Ortega, who directed the wildly popular High School Musical films. But don't let that fool you or deter you from checking the show out! The series is full of heart, and the songs are incredibly catchy. And speaking of the songs, Columbia Records and Netflix have come together to release the soundtrack to the first season on the same day the show premieres. It features 15 original songs performed by the cast, and you can get a sneak peek at one of the songs here.

Julie and the Phantoms premieres Thursday, Sept. 10 on Netflix.