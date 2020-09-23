There are some major storms brewing in the Love Island villa! Wednesday night's jam-packed episode will feature big developments like Johnny taking things to the next level with Cely, and Laurel breaking down over Carrington.

In a sneak peek at tonight's episode, Johnny pulls out all of the stops to ask Cely to be his girlfriend. "I just want you to know that moving forward, I will do anything and everything to be the man you need me to be," he tells her. Cely gladly accepts his offer, making them Love Island's first official relationship despite everything that went down at Casa Amor. Release the jacuzzi tapes, CBS!

Elsewhere, things are not faring so well for Carrington and Laurel. The preview shows the pair at odds after Carrington chose to make out with new girl Lakeyn during a challenge. Given that Carrington was already putting the moves on Lakeyn during her first day in the villa, it's no surprise that Laurel would be upset about this latest development.

"I just feel like a complete idiot," she tells Kierstan. "I was completely blindsided by this whole situation." Poor Laurel.

See how it all goes down when a new episode of Love Island airs tonight at 9/8c on CBS.