On Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon did what everyone is doing with their friends during quarantine and hopped on Zoom to catch up. Timberlake is self-isolating in Montana, but he and Fallon have apparently been speaking "every other day" and could sense that we all really needed to watch them engage in one of their bromantic chats together right about now.

The pair have famously been friends for years and made good use of the candid, intimate set-up by taking a look back at when they first became buddies, telling a funny story about hanging out backstage at the 2002 MTV VMAs just before Timberlake's first-ever solo performance. They also chatted about a trip they took to Africa, where Fallon apparently wore nothing but khaki and drank a lot of protein shakes, which Timberlake took the opportunity to laugh about.

"The funny thing about our friendship even when it first started is I just remember that nothing was that serious," Timberlake said. "We started doing bits back and forth, and that's all we do now."

Speaking of bits, they naturally did one centered around remixing a conversation they had, and spoiler alert: Timberlake didn't know Fallon had a secret talent for hand farts.

"Honestly, because we had to film our parts so far away, not knowing after all these years of friendship that you could do hand farts..." Timberlake trailed off, adding, "I feel like I don't even know you anymore."

"Come on, you didn't think twice in your head that I could not do hand farts?" Fallon challenged. "I mean, if the question would've come up, I would've been like, 'Of course Jimmy can probably do hand farts,'" Timberlake finally admitted.

Check out said hand farts below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.