Check out this just-released backstage look at Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph prepping for their appearances on the Saturday Night Live season opener in which they'll play Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively. The teaser shows a rack of costumes, a shot of Carrey slipping on a silvery wig and a shot of Rudolph's suit, then a quick shot of the two in full wardrobe.

After this week's contentious debate between Biden and President Trump, it's a sure bet the show will address that event. And remember, the Vice-Presidential debate is coming up soon as Harris will debate Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, October 7.

Adding to the excitement about SNL's return, Chris Rock is hosting the October 3 season premiere and there will be a small studio audience, following NBC's COVID-19 protocols. Rock is currently starring in the new season of FX's Fargo and his opening monologue is sure to be another highlight of the highly anticipated episode.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.