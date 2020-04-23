Jerry Seinfeld is back with some more questions about life's little nuisances — and this time, he's made a new friend in the faux Bond-style supervillain Blowfish. Netflix has revealed the first promo for Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, and after a rousing little intro, Seinfeld gets to work on-stage.

"Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window?" he wonders. "So we can all see the lifeless collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out from underneath the impotent belt, lying helpless? How much more money is it to bring this wall down another foot?" He's not wrong about the awkwardness that this little public restroom quirk presents, of course.

Later in the teaser, Seinfeld consults with Blowfish about some potential material for his new Netflix special and wonders why it is that "supervillains always want to take over the world, but they build these death machines that never work." Looks like we're in for a whole lot of jokes about nothing — that's when Seinfeld is at his best, natch — when Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill arrives on Netflix next month.

Netflix has touted this special as the comedian's first original special since 1998. However, the comedian previously appeared in a 2017 Netflix special titled Jerry Before Seinfeld, which was a mixture of standup material and a career restrospective as he returned to the club that gave him his start in the 1970s.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, May 5. Find out what else is coming to Netflix in May right here.