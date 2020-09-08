Supernatural might be coming to an end after 15 seasons, but star Jensen Ackles doesn't think this is the absolute end of the road for the series. During an appearance on Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You Podcast with Michael Rosenbaum, the actor opened up about the possibility of continuing Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Ackles) story sometime down the line after the series wraps on Thursday, Nov. 19. Ackles previously made similar comments about potentially bringing the show back later during the Television Critics Association fall press tour in 2019.

"I've always thought that there is a possibility of five years down the road, getting the call and saying, "Hey, let's do a little short order action for a streaming network and bring it back for six episodes," Ackles said during Rosenbaum's podcast, also noting that the show is done for now. "I do feel like this isn't the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is a, "Let's hang this in the closet for now and we'll dust her off down the road a bit."

With both Ackles and Jared Padalecki lining up new gigs — Padalecki will lead the CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot and Ackles is set to join The Boys in Season 3 — potential new episodes of Supernatural likely won't happen for several years. However, given that Ackles even sees the show potentially returning with new episodes at all looks great for Sam and Dean's chances of survival in the series finale. After all, you can't have Supernatural without the Winchesters at the helm. So maybe, just maybe, the boys will make it out of that final showdown alive. One can cling onto hope, right?

Regardless of the outcome, the final episodes are poised to be the show's biggest yet. Team Free Will is set to take on Chuck (Rob Benedict), aka God, in the apocalyptic battle to end all apocalyptic battles. Loads of familiar faces are expected to drop by in those remaining episodes including Charlie (Felicia Day) and Adam (Jake Abel).

Supernatural returns with new episodes Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8.

